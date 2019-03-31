Analyzing Tesco (TSCDY) and Its Peers

Tesco (OTCMKTS: TSCDY) is one of 14 public companies in the “Variety stores” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Tesco to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Tesco alerts:

This table compares Tesco and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tesco $74.07 billion $1.58 billion 19.70 Tesco Competitors $65.08 billion $1.20 billion 24.10

Tesco has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Tesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Tesco has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tesco’s competitors have a beta of 0.84, suggesting that their average share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Tesco and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tesco 0 2 2 0 2.50 Tesco Competitors 259 1641 2090 114 2.50

As a group, “Variety stores” companies have a potential upside of 5.55%. Given Tesco’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tesco has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Tesco and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tesco N/A N/A N/A Tesco Competitors 2.53% 11.85% 6.55%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Tesco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.0% of shares of all “Variety stores” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of shares of all “Variety stores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Tesco pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Tesco pays out 28.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Variety stores” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 33.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Tesco competitors beat Tesco on 11 of the 14 factors compared.

About Tesco

Tesco Plc engages in the retail industry. It operates through the following segments: Retailing and Associated Activities; and Retail Banking and Insurance Services. The Retailing and Associated Activities segment includes the United Kingdom (UK) and Republic of Ireland (ROI); Central Europe; and Asia. The Retail Banking and Insurance Services segment engages in the provision of retail banking and insurance services through Tesco Bank. The company was founded by John Edward Cohen in 1919 and is headquartered in Welwyn Garden City, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.