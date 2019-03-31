Analyzing JMU Ltd- (JMU) & Workday (WDAY)

JMU Ltd- (NASDAQ:JMU) and Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get JMU Ltd- alerts:

This table compares JMU Ltd- and Workday’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JMU Ltd- -216.40% -17.74% -10.51% Workday -14.82% -14.75% -5.27%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for JMU Ltd- and Workday, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JMU Ltd- 0 0 0 0 N/A Workday 4 9 19 0 2.47

Workday has a consensus target price of $185.69, indicating a potential downside of 3.71%. Given Workday’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Workday is more favorable than JMU Ltd-.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares JMU Ltd- and Workday’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JMU Ltd- $88.74 million 0.15 -$161.89 million N/A N/A Workday $2.82 billion 15.03 -$418.26 million ($1.22) -158.07

JMU Ltd- has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Workday.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.8% of JMU Ltd- shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.7% of Workday shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.8% of JMU Ltd- shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.6% of Workday shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

JMU Ltd- has a beta of -1.02, meaning that its stock price is 202% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Workday has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Workday beats JMU Ltd- on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

JMU Ltd- Company Profile

JMU Limited operates a business-to-business online e-commerce platform that provides integrated services to suppliers and customers in the catering industry in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform networking services focus on local entertainment and lifestyle services, such as restaurants, movie theaters, and beauty salons, as well as allow local merchants to create online stores and make direct sales to their target customers for consumption at their brick and mortar stores. It primarily offers food ingredients, seasonings, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, hotel appliances, tableware, kitchen appliances, office appliances, furniture, hotel and restaurant decoration, and hotel and restaurant information systems through its ccjoin.com Website, as well as mobile applications. The company was formerly known as JM WOWO and changed its name to JMU Limited in December 2016. JMU Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management. It also provides Workday Human Capital Management application, which includes human resources management, such as workforce lifecycle and organization management, compensation, absence, and employee benefits administration; and global talent management comprising goal and performance management, succession planning, and career and development planning. In addition, the company offers Workday Financial Performance Management application; Workday Learning application; Workday Payroll application for enterprise payroll; Workday Planning application to create, collaborate, and take action on financial and workforce plans; Workday Time Tracking application, which automates workforce management processes; and Workday Recruiting, an application to support candidates, hiring managers, the interview team, and recruiters. Further, it provides Prism Analytics that enables customers to bring together various data; Workday Professional Services Automation application to supports the billable projects lifecycle; and Workday Student, a student and faculty lifecycle information system. The company serves technology, financial services, business and professional services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail and hospitality, education, and government and non-profit industries. The company was formerly known as North Tahoe Power Tools, Inc. and changed its name to Workday, Inc. in July 2005. Workday, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

Receive News & Ratings for JMU Ltd- Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JMU Ltd- and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.