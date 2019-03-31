Analysts Set Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (TALK) Price Target at $112.80

Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 112.80 ($1.47).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TALK shares. Numis Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 73 ($0.95) price objective on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Talktalk Telecom Group to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 115 ($1.50) to GBX 82 ($1.07) in a research report on Monday, February 11th.

Shares of Talktalk Telecom Group stock opened at GBX 110.30 ($1.44) on Thursday. Talktalk Telecom Group has a one year low of GBX 91.65 ($1.20) and a one year high of GBX 140.10 ($1.83). The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 275.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 332.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC is a provider of fixed line broadband, voice telephony, mobile and television services. The Company serves over four million residential and business customers under the TalkTalk and TalkTalk Business brands. TalkTalk residential packages offer broadband, phone, television and mobile services.

