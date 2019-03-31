Analysts Set J Sainsbury plc (SBRY) Price Target at $253.88

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 253.88 ($3.32).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded J Sainsbury to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 337 ($4.40) to GBX 221 ($2.89) in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. UBS Group downgraded J Sainsbury to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 435 ($5.68) to GBX 245 ($3.20) in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on J Sainsbury from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. HSBC reduced their price objective on J Sainsbury from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded J Sainsbury to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 338 ($4.42) to GBX 235 ($3.07) in a research note on Thursday, February 21st.

Shares of J Sainsbury stock opened at GBX 235.70 ($3.08) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. J Sainsbury has a 1 year low of GBX 221.90 ($2.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 341.80 ($4.47).

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail  Food; Retail  General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

