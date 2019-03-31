Analysts Set Iamgold Corp (IAG) Price Target at $5.47

Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.47.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Iamgold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iamgold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:IAG opened at $3.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 20.65 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Iamgold has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $6.33.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $274.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.84 million. Iamgold had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 1.07%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Iamgold will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Iamgold by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 71,006,386 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $261,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,096 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Iamgold by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 32,166,891 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $118,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,544 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Iamgold by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,818,196 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $76,611,000 after purchasing an additional 466,296 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 723.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,045,048 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,006,000 after acquiring an additional 11,461,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,372,941 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,852,000 after acquiring an additional 399,459 shares in the last quarter. 59.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

