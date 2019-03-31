Analysts Set Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA) Price Target at $33.00

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

HA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hawaiian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Macquarie set a $35.00 price target on shares of Hawaiian and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $49.00) on shares of Hawaiian in a report on Wednesday, January 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,301,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,791,000 after buying an additional 214,833 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,137,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,849,000 after buying an additional 335,590 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,433,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,870,000 after buying an additional 70,006 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,102,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,105,000 after buying an additional 99,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 889,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,657,000 after buying an additional 57,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

HA opened at $26.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.83. Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $24.24 and a twelve month high of $44.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $697.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.19 million. Hawaiian had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hawaiian will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

