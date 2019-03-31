Analysts Set El Paso Electric (EE) Price Target at $55.33

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.33.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EE. Mizuho lifted their target price on El Paso Electric from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded El Paso Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. TheStreet downgraded El Paso Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Williams Capital raised El Paso Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $49.00) on shares of El Paso Electric in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

EE stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,497. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.55. El Paso Electric has a 12 month low of $47.99 and a 12 month high of $64.35.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. El Paso Electric had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 9.33%. On average, research analysts predict that El Paso Electric will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. El Paso Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EE. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of El Paso Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of El Paso Electric by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of El Paso Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of El Paso Electric by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new position in shares of El Paso Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

El Paso Electric Company Profile

El Paso Electric Company, a public utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in west Texas and southern New Mexico. It generates electricity through nuclear fuel, natural gas, and coal, as well as solar photovoltaic panels and wind turbines with a generating capability of approximately 2,085 megawatts.

