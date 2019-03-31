Analysts Set Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (APR.UN) Price Target at $11.33

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.33.

A number of analysts have issued reports on APR.UN shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.00 to C$11.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE:APR.UN opened at C$10.78 on Thursday. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12-month low of C$9.87 and a 12-month high of C$11.65.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 42 income-producing commercial properties, representing approximately 1.7 million square feet of gross leasable area, and one development property, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

