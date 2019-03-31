Analysts Set Anika Therapeutics Inc (ANIK) Price Target at $38.67

Shares of Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ANIK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Singular Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 28th.

In other Anika Therapeutics news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $132,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,875.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph G. Darling purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.20 per share, with a total value of $33,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at $744,875.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 382.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANIK stock opened at $30.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.42. Anika Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $28.54 and a 52 week high of $50.19.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $27.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

