Analysts Set Acacia Communications, Inc. (ACIA) Target Price at $54.12

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.12.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Acacia Communications to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Acacia Communications to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Acacia Communications to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Acacia Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Acacia Communications from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Acacia Communications alerts:

ACIA stock opened at $57.35 on Thursday. Acacia Communications has a 1-year low of $24.72 and a 1-year high of $59.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 382.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.76.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $107.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.84 million. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acacia Communications will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benny P. Mikkelsen sold 1,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total value of $76,508.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mehrdad Givehchi sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $1,215,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,548,725 shares of company stock valued at $80,597,703. 33.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Acacia Communications by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Acacia Communications in the third quarter worth $198,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Acacia Communications in the third quarter worth $211,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Acacia Communications by 1,121.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Acacia Communications in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.