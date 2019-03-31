Analysts Expect Travelport Worldwide Ltd (TVPT) to Announce $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT) to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Travelport Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Travelport Worldwide posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelport Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Travelport Worldwide.

Travelport Worldwide (NYSE:TVPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $588.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.47 million. Travelport Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.12% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on TVPT. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on Travelport Worldwide from $20.00 to $15.75 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelport Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelport Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.55.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in Travelport Worldwide by 450.7% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Travelport Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Travelport Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Travelport Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Travelport Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Travelport Worldwide stock opened at $15.73 on Thursday. Travelport Worldwide has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $20.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94 and a beta of 0.28.

Travelport Worldwide Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a travel commerce platform that offers distribution, technology, payment, mobile, and other solutions for the travel and tourism industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It facilitates travel commerce by connecting travel providers, such as airlines, hotel chains, and car rental companies with online and offline travel buyers in a business-to-business travel platform.

