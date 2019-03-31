Analysts Expect Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (MCB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Metropolitan Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.78. Metropolitan Bank posted earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank will report full year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Metropolitan Bank.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $21.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.03 million.

MCB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Metropolitan Bank in a research report on Thursday, January 10th.

In related news, insider Mark R. Defazio sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $141,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark R. Defazio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $70,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $352,820 over the last ninety days. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 50,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 24,647 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 356.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 403,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,439,000 after acquiring an additional 82,397 shares during the period. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCB traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.79. 41,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,225. Metropolitan Bank has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $287.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.37.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

