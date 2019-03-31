Analysts Expect Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) Will Post Earnings of $2.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) will announce earnings per share of $2.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.26. Advance Auto Parts reported earnings per share of $2.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full year earnings of $8.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.78 to $8.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $10.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAP stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $170.53. 1,856,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,969. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $102.15 and a 1 year high of $186.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

