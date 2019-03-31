Analysts Anticipate NAVIOS MARITIME/UT LTD PARTN INT (NMCI) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

NAVIOS MARITIME/UT LTD PARTN INT (NASDAQ:NMCI) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $9.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.15 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned NAVIOS MARITIME/UT LTD PARTN INT an industry rank of 167 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get NAVIOS MARITIME/UT LTD PARTN INT alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of NAVIOS MARITIME/UT LTD PARTN INT in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NMCI opened at $2.39 on Friday. NAVIOS MARITIME/UT LTD PARTN INT has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $4.85. The firm has a market cap of $79.59 million and a P/E ratio of 4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NAVIOS MARITIME/UT LTD PARTN INT (NASDAQ:NMCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.42 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that NAVIOS MARITIME/UT LTD PARTN INT will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marble Ridge Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of NAVIOS MARITIME/UT LTD PARTN INT in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,253,000. Evermore Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NAVIOS MARITIME/UT LTD PARTN INT in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,288,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NAVIOS MARITIME/UT LTD PARTN INT in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,553,000. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NAVIOS MARITIME/UT LTD PARTN INT Company Profile

Navios Maritime Containers Inc owns and operates containers. The company is based in Majuro, Marshall Islands.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NAVIOS MARITIME/UT LTD PARTN INT (NMCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NAVIOS MARITIME/UT LTD PARTN INT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NAVIOS MARITIME/UT LTD PARTN INT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.