Analysts Anticipate Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.20 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) will report $9.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.04 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.35 billion. Goldman Sachs Group reported sales of $10.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group will report full year sales of $35.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $34.93 billion to $36.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $37.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.78 billion to $38.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Goldman Sachs Group.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.89. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $305.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Goldman Sachs Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.62.

In other news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 1,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.31, for a total transaction of $295,283.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 199,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,466,000 after buying an additional 45,206 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,257,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $730,458,000 after buying an additional 52,899 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 666 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 18.8% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GS traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $191.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,632,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,820. Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $151.70 and a 52 week high of $262.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $70.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

