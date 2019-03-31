Analysts Anticipate Falcon Minerals Corp (FLMN) to Post $0.10 EPS

Shares of Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $10.25 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.10 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Falcon Minerals an industry rank of 152 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $10.00 price target on Falcon Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th.

In related news, major shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Ll purchased 54,130 shares of Falcon Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.23 per share, with a total value of $445,489.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,700,000. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,695,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,747,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FLMN traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.84. The stock had a trading volume of 155,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.13 million, a P/E ratio of 44.20 and a beta of -0.19. Falcon Minerals has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 38.60 and a quick ratio of 38.60.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

Featured Story: Diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Falcon Minerals (FLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.