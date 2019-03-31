Analysts Anticipate Balchem Co. (BCPC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $164.00 Million

Analysts expect Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) to announce sales of $164.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Balchem’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $157.00 million and the highest is $171.00 million. Balchem reported sales of $161.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Balchem will report full year sales of $711.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $660.30 million to $762.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $801.25 million, with estimates ranging from $688.50 million to $914.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Balchem.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $163.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.42 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 12.21%. Balchem’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BCPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Balchem in a report on Thursday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. HC Wainwright set a $101.00 target price on Balchem and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Balchem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Balchem in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Balchem by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Balchem in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

BCPC stock opened at $92.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Balchem has a 12-month low of $73.16 and a 12-month high of $117.79.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

