Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 57,415 Shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 192,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 57,415 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $9,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KAR. Boston Partners increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,470,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708,310 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,995,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,212,000 after purchasing an additional 658,251 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 6.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,967,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $475,555,000 after purchasing an additional 460,114 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the third quarter valued at $24,094,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,750,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $761,067,000 after purchasing an additional 260,521 shares during the period.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

Shares of KAR opened at $51.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 12 month low of $43.32 and a 12 month high of $64.55.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.37 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 26.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.30%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on KAR Auction Services to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KAR Auction Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

WARNING: “Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 57,415 Shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/31/amundi-pioneer-asset-management-inc-sells-57415-shares-of-kar-auction-services-inc-kar.html.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR).

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.