Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $9.97 Million Holdings in Markel Co. (MKL)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,152 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $9,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Markel by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Security Asset Management raised its position in shares of Markel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 1,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Markel by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Markel by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Markel by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MKL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Markel from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Markel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,231.50.

In related news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 100 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.76, for a total value of $106,276.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,321,813. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director K Bruce Connell bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $968.78 per share, for a total transaction of $193,756.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,074,157.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,350 shares of company stock worth $1,381,886. 2.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Markel stock opened at $996.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 48.53 and a beta of 0.86. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $950.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1,228.32.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Markel had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 39.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal line, program, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as other insurance product lines, such as ocean marine, surety, CPI, and coverages.

