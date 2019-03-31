Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $9.65 Million Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (SNA)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Snap-on worth $9,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $833,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 639,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,888,000 after purchasing an additional 111,033 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $2,143,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $872,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 83,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,171,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter.

Get Snap-on alerts:

In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $4,207,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,044.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 11,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $1,846,160.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,327 shares of company stock valued at $9,123,183. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $156.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $135.29 and a fifty-two week high of $189.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $952.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 22nd. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 32.18%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Snap-on from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.33.

WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/31/amundi-pioneer-asset-management-inc-has-9-65-million-stake-in-snap-on-incorporated-sna.html.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.