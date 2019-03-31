Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $8.91 Million Stake in FMC Corp (FMC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 61,618 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of FMC worth $8,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of FMC by 256.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of FMC by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of FMC by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 19,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FMC by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 133.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 7,279 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC stock opened at $76.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. FMC Corp has a 52 week low of $69.36 and a 52 week high of $92.95.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. FMC had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FMC Corp will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. FMC’s payout ratio is 25.44%.

In other FMC news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 94,424 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total transaction of $7,963,720.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,386,696.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Pallash sold 6,992 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total transaction of $610,261.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,334.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,880 shares of company stock valued at $11,144,839. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FMC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $112.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stephens set a $95.00 target price on shares of FMC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.69.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

