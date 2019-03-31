Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.32.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FOLD shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.59 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $13.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.85. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 6.30.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $32.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.81 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 382.48% and a negative return on equity of 54.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 121.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. Analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, insider Hung Do sold 53,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $640,826.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 452,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,446,137.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,232,278.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 302,769 shares of company stock valued at $3,668,771 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,919,000 after purchasing an additional 180,938 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,147,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 374.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,098,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,518,000 after buying an additional 866,793 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,943,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,900,000 after buying an additional 4,479,743 shares during the period. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 674,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after buying an additional 228,667 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

