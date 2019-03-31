AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 5,683 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

AMI Asset Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 319,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,683 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 2.9% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $35,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 27,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 31,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 20,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 38,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP opened at $122.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.94 and a fifty-two week high of $123.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 69.83%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.9275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective (up from $104.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Finally, Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.79.

In related news, CEO Vivek Sankaran sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $1,524,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,599,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/31/ami-asset-management-corp-sells-5683-shares-of-pepsico-inc-pep.html.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.