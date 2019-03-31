Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,633 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $46,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 23,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $3,738,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 40,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 208,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,525,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Amgen from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Oppenheimer set a $224.00 target price on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, February 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.63.

AMGN opened at $189.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.21. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.31 and a 52-week high of $210.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 66.74% and a net margin of 35.35%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.88, for a total value of $377,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,933.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/31/amgen-inc-amgn-shares-bought-by-raymond-james-financial-services-advisors-inc.html.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.