Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) Holdings Trimmed by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Ruggie Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 297.1% in the 4th quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 710.5% during the 4th quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $224.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.63.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $189.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.31 and a 1-year high of $210.19.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 66.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.88, for a total transaction of $377,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,933.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

