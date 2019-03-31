American International Group Inc. Sells 887 Shares of Plexus Corp. (PLXS)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Plexus were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Plexus by 0.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 94,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Plexus by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Plexus by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Plexus by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

PLXS stock opened at $60.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.78. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $765.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.32 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Plexus news, Director Stephen P. Cortinovis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $270,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,875.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $3,780,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,454 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,094. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

