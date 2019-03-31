American International Group Inc. Has $1.34 Million Position in Crocs, Inc. (CROX)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,457 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Crocs news, insider Daniel P. Hart sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,306,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $267,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,848.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CROX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

CROX opened at $25.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $31.88.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The textile maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.12. Crocs had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

