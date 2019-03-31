American International Group Inc. Has $1.27 Million Position in Sanmina Corp (SANM)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,678 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,655 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in Sanmina by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,697 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David Robert Anderson sold 14,167 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $451,785.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,933,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jure Sola sold 200,000 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $6,428,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 787,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,313,206.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 238,126 shares of company stock valued at $7,654,959. 5.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SANM opened at $28.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.07. Sanmina Corp has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 11.86%. Sanmina’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SANM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sanmina to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sanmina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

