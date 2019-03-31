American Financial Group Inc (AFG) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFG. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 8,953.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,456,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,429,217 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFG opened at $96.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89. American Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $84.18 and a twelve month high of $117.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 18th.

In related news, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 83,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total value of $8,181,734.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vito C. Peraino sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total value of $120,647.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,682,079.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,989 shares of company stock valued at $16,427,175 over the last 90 days. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

