American Century Companies Inc. Sells 181,105 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (WM)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,383,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 181,105 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.56% of Waste Management worth $212,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 15,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in Waste Management by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 10,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

WM stock opened at $103.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.96 and a 1 year high of $104.00.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.81%.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

WM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 31st. UBS Group upgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Waste Management from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Waste Management from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

In other Waste Management news, insider Steve Batchelor sold 707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $69,872.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,293.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total value of $68,369.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,128 shares in the company, valued at $2,186,246.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,092 shares of company stock worth $402,648 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

