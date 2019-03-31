American Century Companies Inc. Has $262.35 Million Stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,164,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.43% of Becton Dickinson and worth $262,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,666,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,654,895,000 after acquiring an additional 283,433 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,666,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,654,895,000 after acquiring an additional 283,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,384,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,367,665,000 after acquiring an additional 355,223 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 22,485.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,574,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,208,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $721,582,000 after acquiring an additional 223,215 shares during the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 3,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $796,458.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,926,321.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ribo Alberto Mas sold 2,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $536,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,863,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,684 shares of company stock worth $7,518,574 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BDX opened at $249.73 on Friday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $208.62 and a 12-month high of $265.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $66.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.12. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.97%.

Several brokerages have commented on BDX. Raymond James cut their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. TheStreet raised Becton Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.75.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/31/american-century-companies-inc-has-262-35-million-stake-in-becton-dickinson-and-co-bdx.html.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.