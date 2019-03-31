American Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Boeing Co (BA)

American Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,902 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up approximately 0.5% of American Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. American Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 727 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,134 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boeing from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Boeing to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Boeing to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $456.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Nord/LB reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $405.91.

In other Boeing news, EVP Kevin G. Mcallister sold 12,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.27, for a total transaction of $5,032,937.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gregory D. Smith sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.38, for a total value of $7,826,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,247 shares of company stock worth $28,922,977. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $381.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $292.47 and a 1-year high of $446.01. The firm has a market cap of $211.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.36.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The aircraft producer reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.96. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 4,286.60% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $28.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 20.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aircraft producer to purchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

