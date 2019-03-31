Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Shares Bought by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,101 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.9% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spence Asset Management boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 25 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 192.3% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 76 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Watermark Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Watermark Asset Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 56.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Benchmark lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,114.88.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 1,375 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,602.00, for a total transaction of $2,202,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,593,322. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,811.14, for a total value of $3,622,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,111,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,075 shares of company stock worth $11,802,708. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,780.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,050.50. The stock has a market cap of $874.71 billion, a PE ratio of 88.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.62.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $72.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 4.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.93 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

