Amalgamated Bank Trims Holdings in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (AMTD)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 146,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Nally sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $1,402,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,851,458. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMTD stock opened at $49.99 on Friday. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $45.70 and a 1-year high of $62.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.25.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMTD. Wolfe Research upgraded TD Ameritrade from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. BidaskClub downgraded TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on TD Ameritrade from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.43.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

