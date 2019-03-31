Altria Group Inc (MO) Stake Lessened by Mairs & Power INC

Mairs & Power INC lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power INC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Baugh & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 58,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Altria Group by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 36,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 11,479 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 37,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nabil Y. Sakkab bought 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.42 per share, with a total value of $52,033.44. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,489.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ivan S. Feldman sold 6,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $348,126.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MO stock opened at $57.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $66.04. The company has a market capitalization of $107.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.37.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Altria Group had a return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 27.45%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.20%.

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Citigroup set a $52.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.28.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

