Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.25.

AIMC opened at $31.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.87. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52-week low of $23.52 and a 52-week high of $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $469.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.57 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

