Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Shares Sold by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 19,556 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,435,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,708,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 312 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Cobiz Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cobiz Wealth LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,002,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 3,555 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,140.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,330.00 target price for the company. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,314.86.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,176.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $818.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $977.66 and a 1 year high of $1,291.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $12.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.08 by $1.69. The company had revenue of $31.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 19.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 47.4 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

