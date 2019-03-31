Alphabet (GOOG) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Nomura reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,327.66.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,173.31 on Friday. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $970.11 and a 52 week high of $1,273.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $12.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.86 by $1.91. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 22.47%. The firm had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 47.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,200.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,023.13, for a total value of $10,231,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,874.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,437 shares of company stock valued at $27,931,021 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 12,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,496,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Steginsky Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the third quarter. Steginsky Capital LLC now owns 18,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,088,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 263,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,162,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 27.8% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 993 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 34.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

