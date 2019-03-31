Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.29.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALNY shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

ALNY stock traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,275,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,960. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $60.27 and a twelve month high of $131.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 2.61.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,016.58% and a negative return on equity of 50.82%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 66,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after buying an additional 9,566 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 57,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3,071.0% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 197,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,427,000 after purchasing an additional 191,629 shares during the period. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference (RNAi). Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The company's clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis; Givosiran that is in Phase III trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase II open-label extension and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran, which is in III clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia.

