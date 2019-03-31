Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.29.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALNY shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.
ALNY stock traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,275,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,960. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $60.27 and a twelve month high of $131.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 2.61.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 66,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after buying an additional 9,566 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 57,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3,071.0% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 197,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,427,000 after purchasing an additional 191,629 shares during the period. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference (RNAi). Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The company's clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis; Givosiran that is in Phase III trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase II open-label extension and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran, which is in III clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia.
