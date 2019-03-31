Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) Trading Up 6.9%

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) were up 6.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.39 and last traded at $28.91. Approximately 513,501 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 419,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.05.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALLO shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Allogene Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.83.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion and a PE ratio of -4.39.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics Inc will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/31/allogene-therapeutics-allo-trading-up-6-9.html.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.