Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Earning Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) has been trending somewhat negative on Sunday, InfoTrie reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Alliance Data Systems earned a media sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the business services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of ADS stock opened at $174.98 on Friday. Alliance Data Systems has a 1 year low of $142.58 and a 1 year high of $250.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.78.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $7.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.78 by $0.26. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 54.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Alliance Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 11.69%.

ADS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank set a $188.00 target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens set a $188.00 target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.06.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/31/alliance-data-systems-ads-earning-somewhat-negative-news-coverage-study-finds.html.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.