Allegion PLC (ALLE) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 482,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 29,665 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Allegion were worth $38,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,963,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $902,417,000 after purchasing an additional 164,422 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,900,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $550,018,000 after purchasing an additional 861,515 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 43.8% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,413,198 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $218,563,000 after purchasing an additional 734,596 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,455,574 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $116,024,000 after purchasing an additional 349,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 7.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,348,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $122,130,000 after purchasing an additional 89,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

ALLE stock opened at $90.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Allegion PLC has a 12 month low of $73.85 and a 12 month high of $94.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.18.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. Allegion had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 77.42%. The company had revenue of $702.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Allegion PLC will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 11,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $994,016.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,643 shares in the company, valued at $2,458,844.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris E. Muhlenkamp sold 12,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $1,070,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,629.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,129 shares of company stock valued at $5,928,592 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALLE has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 target price on shares of Allegion and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.40.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/31/allegion-plc-alle-shares-bought-by-legal-general-group-plc.html.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Featured Article: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.