Allegion PLC (ALLE) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 482,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 29,665 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Allegion were worth $38,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,963,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $902,417,000 after purchasing an additional 164,422 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,900,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $550,018,000 after purchasing an additional 861,515 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 43.8% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,413,198 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $218,563,000 after purchasing an additional 734,596 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,455,574 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $116,024,000 after purchasing an additional 349,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 7.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,348,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $122,130,000 after purchasing an additional 89,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.
ALLE stock opened at $90.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Allegion PLC has a 12 month low of $73.85 and a 12 month high of $94.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.18.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.
In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 11,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $994,016.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,643 shares in the company, valued at $2,458,844.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris E. Muhlenkamp sold 12,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $1,070,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,629.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,129 shares of company stock valued at $5,928,592 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
ALLE has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 target price on shares of Allegion and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.40.
Allegion Profile
Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.
