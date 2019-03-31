Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Align Technology by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 153.4% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 20,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.31, for a total transaction of $5,166,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Julie Tay sold 1,250 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.58, for a total value of $318,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,121.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,650 shares of company stock worth $5,586,633. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $284.33 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.93 and a 52 week high of $398.88. The firm has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 57.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.12.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Align Technology had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $534.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.03 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALGN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $330.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Leerink Swann lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.73.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

