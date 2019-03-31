Alcoa (AA) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AA has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alcoa from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alcoa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Alcoa to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alcoa presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.80.

Get Alcoa alerts:

NYSE:AA opened at $28.16 on Thursday. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $62.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.14.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. Alcoa had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alcoa will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in Alcoa by 2,970.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in Alcoa by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Alcoa by 414.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.