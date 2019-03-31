Alchemint Standards (SDS) Trading Up 35.2% This Week

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. During the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded up 35.2% against the dollar. Alchemint Standards has a total market cap of $0.00 and $118,438.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemint Standards token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and BitForex.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007545 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00423034 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024410 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.86 or 0.01583945 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00240689 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00006774 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003371 BTC.

About Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Alchemint Standards’ official website is alchemint.io/#/home

Buying and Selling Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemint Standards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemint Standards using one of the exchanges listed above.

