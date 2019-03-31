Albert Mining (AIIM) Stock Price Down 10.5%

Albert Mining Inc (CVE:AIIM) shares fell 10.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 414,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,766,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75.

Albert Mining Company Profile (CVE:AIIM)

Albert Mining Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, diamond, base metals, precious metals, and lithium deposits in Québec. It also offers computer aided resources detection system that enables mineral exploration professionals identify areas with a high statistical probability of similarity to known areas of mineralization.

