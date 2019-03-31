AEterna Zentaris (AEZS) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of AEterna Zentaris in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Maxim Group set a $2.00 price target on shares of AEterna Zentaris and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AEterna Zentaris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.17.

AEZS stock opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.45 million, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.23. AEterna Zentaris has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $4.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AEterna Zentaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AEterna Zentaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in AEterna Zentaris by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 9,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AEterna Zentaris during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

About AEterna Zentaris

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

