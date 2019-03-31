AeroCentury (ACY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

AeroCentury (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AeroCentury Corp. was formed to acquire JetFleet Aircraft, L.P. and JetFleet Aircraft II, L.P., in a statutory merger. The company is an operating lessor and finance company which specializes in leasing used turboprop aircraft and engines. The company’s aircraft and engines are on lease to regional airlines and commercial users in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., South America and Europe. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ACY opened at $11.80 on Friday. AeroCentury has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $17.30.

AeroCentury (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $7.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AeroCentury stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.57% of AeroCentury worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About AeroCentury

AeroCentury Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires and leases aircraft and aircraft engines to regional airlines in the United States and internationally. The company provides operating and finance leasing services of mid-life regional aircraft to carriers. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, which includes other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines, as well as engages in parting out aircraft.

