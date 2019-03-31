Advisory Services Network LLC Has $683,000 Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,975 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 472.7% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 397.4% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $201.18 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.75 and a 1-year high of $232.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.21). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.73%.

In related news, SVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.90, for a total value of $125,994.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,124.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total transaction of $292,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,400.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $198.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup set a $211.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.08.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

