Advisor Group Inc. Sells 4,276 Shares of VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF (FRAK)

Advisor Group Inc. cut its holdings in VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FRAK) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,276 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 1.07% of VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FRAK. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $537,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 19,373 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FRAK stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $18.24.

